MANSFIELD Bowls Club members will see the benefit of a recently acquired grant when they shelter under a new cover adjoining their back green.

The club, with assistance from the Mansfield Shire, applied for the dollar for dollar grant to construct an all-weather shelter.

As a result, the club received a grant of $9125 from the Commonwealth Stronger Communities Program, which will give them half of the necessary $18,125 to complete the project.

