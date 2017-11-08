Jammo ecstatic with new store owners

The Fletchers are the new faces at the Jamieson General Store


Categories: People, People and Lifestyle
Tags:
OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Local Jamieson customer Val Wheeler and new store operator Paul Fletcher at the Jamieson General Store last week.

JAMIESON’S new general store operators say they have already been made to feel welcome in town as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.

The Fletchers, including Paul, Sally, Hayden, Lachie and Harrison, are the new faces that will be servicing the Jamieson community and holiday-makers.

The store, which had been closed for a number of months, opened just over three weeks ago, and Paul Fletcher said that he is excited to be at the beginning of a new journey.

“We feel like we are going back in time a little bit, because Sally’s mum used to have the local BP that used to be in Jamieson,” Paul said.

“We are really looking forward to the opportunity of serving the community.”

Paul said that he and his family are grateful to have already received strong support from within Jamieson.

