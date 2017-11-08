Keep up with alcohol rules in Mansfield



IN the draft of the Amenity, Environment and Community Protection Local Law (2017), the Mansfield Shire has published a map which indicates which public areas of Mansfield must be alcohol free.

The map updates the old alcohol free zones, which had not been properly defined.

“Of course, these zones do not apply to events for which people have acquired permits,” Alex Green, chief executive officer of Mansfield Shire, said.

When surveyed, many local residents were surprised at the extent of the area as indicated on the map.

High Street from Apollo and Kitchen streets to the Botanic Park entry is alcohol free, as is Highett Street from the Ford’s Creek end to Ailsa Street.

Nolan Street and Baldry Street are both zero alcohol, as are Bank Place, Erril Street, Collopy Street and Ailsa Street.

