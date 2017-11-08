Record crowds flock to festival



THE traditional Breakfast on the Lawn kicked off the Mansfield High Country Festival weekend on Friday, followed after school with Marks IGA Sideshow Carnival and Ground Control Rock Out, which saw people of every age enjoying the music, street theatre, art, food, games, dress ups and petting zoo.

The crowd fell in behind Mansfield’s emergency services Torchlight Parade to assemble around the oval.

What a sight – the upturned faces of thousands of Mansfield locals and visitors together and enjoying the spectacular fireworks display.

Many people commented they had never seen the crowd so big on opening night.

With the sun shining, residents and visitors came out in droves on Saturday to enjoy the Martins Garage Grand Parade, which saw a mix of community groups and businesses put on a great display.

The traditional bush market was as busy as ever and what a stunning collection of sculptures Median to Rare had displayed.

