Record crowds flock to festival


Categories: Community, News, Top stories
Tags:
A DAY AT THE RACES: Dressed to impress, local ladies (from left) Susan Crow, Gaye Coles and Susan Kinloch were among the large crowd to enjoy a day at the Mansfield Melbourne Cup day races yesterday. The Mansfield Courier will have a full wrap of the big day, both on and off the track, in next week’s edition. PHOTO: Steve Vivian

THE traditional Breakfast on the Lawn kicked off the Mansfield High Country Festival weekend on Friday, followed after school with Marks IGA Sideshow Carnival and Ground Control Rock Out, which saw people of every age enjoying the music, street theatre, art, food, games, dress ups and petting zoo.

The crowd fell in behind Mansfield’s emergency services Torchlight Parade to assemble around the oval.

What a sight – the upturned faces of thousands of Mansfield locals and visitors together and enjoying the spectacular fireworks display.

Many people commented they had never seen the crowd so big on opening night.

With the sun shining, residents and visitors came out in droves on Saturday to enjoy the Martins Garage Grand Parade, which saw a mix of community groups and businesses put on a great display.

The traditional bush market was as busy as ever and what a stunning collection of sculptures Median to Rare had displayed.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

9:00am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

By Email

classi.mcourier@nemedia.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!