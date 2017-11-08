The Mur de Campagnolo



RECORD numbers registered to start the handicap race on Howes Creek Rd with racers’ ages ranging from pre-teen to the over 60s.

The Howes Creek Rd course, with its finale on the ‘Mur de Campagnolos’ (Campagnolos/O’Hanlons Road Hill), is challenging to say the least.

The limit group of Deb Sallatenna and Ben Grundie opened the proceedings with a 20 minute and 30 second start on the scratch group.

The following group included three junior riders Tahlia Appleton, Bella Greene and first time road racer Elise Empey, this group was well chaperoned by Rachael Grundy and the evergreen Tony “The Barber” Morris.

Five further groups started before the scratch group of Dan “Evil” Purcell and Rob Curtis.

The strength in the field was clearly in the second block group of 11 riders, these would be very hard to catch and very hard to stay away from.

