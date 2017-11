Categories:

COMMENCING Monday, November 13, VicRoads crews will be undertaking maintenance works on the Bonnie Doon Bridge.

The works will take place from Monday to Friday and are scheduled for completion in early December, weather dependent.

Minor delays are expected due to the closure of one lane, with a 40km/hr speed limit applying through the work site.

