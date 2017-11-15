Cathy McGowan to launch community projects



CATHY McGowan (MHR, Indi) will visit Bonnie Doon and Jamieson on Wednesday to launch two projects funded by the Federal Government’s Stronger Communities Program.

Her first stop will be from 10am-10:45am at Church Street, Bonnie Doon where she will officially launch the recently completed ‘Stroll Down Memory Lane’ project undertaken by the Bonnie Doon Community Group with the support of Mansfield Shire Council.

The project, which celebrates the history of Bonnie Doon, includes a history walk of 12 interpretive signs installed at key locations within the township and a newly developed picnic area.

Following the launch of the Bonnie Doon project, Cathy will head to Jamieson.

Between 11:45am-12:30pm she will join with the community to celebrate the completion of the Jamieson Hall Renovation Project.

Led by the Jamieson Community Group with the support of Mansfield Shire Council and generous contributions by the High Country Rodders, the project includes a newly renovated kitchen and repairs and maintenance to the 134-year-old hall’s exterior.

