Council says Targa is paying the bills



Categories:

Tags:

AFTER a hugely successful 2017 Targa High Country, Mansfield Shire Council has signed a major partner agreement with Targa Australia and Mt Buller Mt Stirling Alpine Resort Management Board – committing to the event until 2022, inclusive.

On the weekend, the race was run and won for the eighth year, and many of the competitors reported that it is their favourite event – primarily because of the quality of the roads and the Mansfield street stage that stands out with our welcoming community and excellent local businesses.

“You certainly don’t need to be a car enthusiast to appreciate what Targa brings to town,” said Mansfield tourism and economic development team leader Judy Dixon.

Though some criticism has come up around council expenditure on the event, Ms Dixon said the numbers speak for themselves.

“Targa High Country produces a far greater economic return than any other event in which council invests, with our $37k resulting in 12,155 visitor bed nights (before, during and after), $196 average per person daily spend, 6.85 nights stayed on average, 9.1 people staying per competition entry and 81 per cent reporting additional visits outside of Targa,” Ms Dixon said.

She also pointed out that not only does it inject over $2 million into our local economy over the course of the event, it has spawned the growth of the local Delatite Car Club and engaged the interest of touring car clubs and enthusiasts from all over Australia.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

