Delays, interruptions frustrate Mansfield district NBN users


WORK IN PROGRESS: NBN Co employee Shane Schultz prepares piping for the NBN on Malcolm Street in Mansfield last week.

ALMOST half of all National Broadband Network users have suffered problems getting connected, with delays and slow speeds the key issues.

That’s according to a new study released last month.

Reliability and slow speeds were the top complaints.

The survey conducted for company iSelect showed two in every five households reported delays when connecting to the network, and almost a third still report buffering issues when trying to stream movies using the next-generation network.

The survey of more than 1000 Australians showed NBN Co had many frustrated customers, with as many as 1.3 million NBN users experiencing issues.

These issues included installation delays, technical problems and slow speeds.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

