Kerr, Kelly shoot the lights out in rifle comp

Marty Kelly wins the VRA Medal and the AH Coorte Cup for the most improved shooter for 2017


Categories: Shooting, Sport
Tags: ,
TOP SHOT: Geoff James (left), past captain of the East Central District Rifle Association presents Marty Kelly (right) with the AH Coorte Cup for the most improved ECDRA shooter for 2017.

THE 2017 VRA medal shoot for the East Central District Rifle Association was shot for on the Violet Town Range on Saturday, November 11.  

This year the VRA medal shoot was combined with the ‘Most Improved Trophy shoot’ and the salmagundi shoot.  

What a beautiful warm late spring day with a gentle wind and clear light, what a chance to post some outstanding scores.  

The format of the shoot was two sighters and 10 shots to count at 300, 500 and 600 yards.  

The shoot got off to a great start when Marty Kelly shot a 59.4 at 300.  

It was soon very apparent that despite the beautiful day the vicious Violet Town wind was ever present dodging around the flags so that the shooters had no indication of its presence until the shot on the target was shown as one point down on the possible score.  

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

