Spring racing grips Mansfield

LAST week the crowds came in their droves to the Catanach Plate Melbourne Cup Day Picnic Race meeting, held at the Mansfield Racecourse.

The clear blue skies and crisp spring weather on the day were reflected in the fantastic turnout across the track.

The end result was a testament to the work of the Mansfield District Race Club (MDRC), who ought to be congratulated for staging such a successful event.

Well done to all who participated on the day and the MDRC committee of president Nigel Fish, vice president Sue Crow, secretary Susan Kinloch, treasurer Barrie Scott, membership Gaye Coles, marquee packages Kim Petersen and general committee Joan Ironmonger, Dion Theodossi and Noel Willaton.

The next MDRC race meet at the Mansfield Racecourse will be the Hygain Mansfield Cup, on April 2, 2018.

