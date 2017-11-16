Sargent, Brown, Parsons and Harcus victorious



CONGRATULATIONS this week go to the Match Play winners for this year.

They were led by Rod Sargent winning A grade, with Geoff Brown taking out B grade, Bill Parsons being triumphant in C grade and Laurie Harcus outlasting his opponent to also win.

Now for this week’s results.

Tuesday’s event saw a small field of 11 players out contesting a stableford event.

The winner was Nick Siperki (16) with a great score of 41 points from Brendan Egan (19) with 36 points.

Ball rundown went to 34 points.

Nearest the pins were Brad Grant on the seventh and Heinz Gogol on the 16th.

