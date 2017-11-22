Abduction fears raised again

The incident is the second to occur in Mansfield after the first which occurred on October 26


A SECOND child has been approached by a stranger, this time near the Mansfield Steiner School.

The incident occurred early last week, when Mansfield police were notified that a driver of a black sedan had approached a child and asked that they get into the car.

“We immediately had three vehicles on the ground, checking all the black vehicles in that area,” Sergeant Nathan Pelling of Mansfield police said.

“The only description given by the child was that it was a black sedan – there were no more specifics than that.”

Although nothing was found, police have stepped up patrols around all schools in Mansfield, with a particularly strong presence at school pick up and drop off times.

“We don’t want to scare people – we just want parents to be vigilant,” Sgt Pelling said.

