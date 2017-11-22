At the coal-face of homelessness in Mansfield



GEORGE D’Arcy is just one of a dedicated group of locals who volunteer with the St Vincent Conference in Mansfield.

As he flicks through a rolodex full of confidential names and looks at his notebooks, Mr D’Arcy tells me some 295 people in need have gone through the doors of St Vincent Conference in Mansfield this year.

“The people that come to us are largely separated single parents with kids,” he said.

When people enter the St Mary’s Church where Conference members volunteer on Mondays and Fridays, Mr D’Arcy says the first question the volunteers ask is, “How can we help you?”

“And we do our best to try and provide it,” Mr D’Arcy said.

Mansfield’s St Vincent Conference can provide food including bread, milk and non-perishables that they receive from donations or buy from local supermarkets on favourable deals.

