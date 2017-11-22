Courier the little paper that could



ON Friday evening the Victorian Country Press Association held their annual awards in Melbourne to recognise the previous year’s achievements in regards to journalism, photography, advertising and overall newspaper excellence.

Friday delivered a magnificent result for the Mansfield Courier and our newspaper group North East Media.

The Overall Newspaper Excellence Award, which recognises all facets of the production of the paper through the disciplines of journalism, creative and advertising, is in many eyes the ultimate award that all groups are striving for – and the Mansfield Courier was awarded the runner up, which is a massive achievement considering the size of the papers that it went up against.

“The first edition I looked at of this publication just caught my eye,” said Judge Janine Buesnel of the Courier.

“Pages are filled with lots of local stories about local issues and local people.”

The Courier is certainly the little paper that could, and the staff would like to thank all those loyal readers in the town, and a big special thanks to our previous long-time editor Pam Zierk-Mahoney for all the hard work that she put in.

