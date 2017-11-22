From Hamburg to London to Mansfield

After moving to Mansfield with school teacher husband Peter and starting a small business, Corinna Henderson has joined the Courier team as a sales representative


Categories: People, People and Lifestyle
Tags: ,
NEW FACE: Corinna Henderson moved to Mansfield at the start of 2017, and is looking forward to making the community her own.

CORINNA Henderson joins the Mansfield Courier team after 11 years in the world of big-brand marketing.

Although the Courier is not quite in the same league as marketing for Coke, she is nonetheless excited to be living in a rural community that values lifestyle as much as anything else.

Born in Hamburg, Germany, Corinna spent the first two and a half decades of her life living in Europe – schooling, university, travelling and, eventually, working for brand consultancy Clear Ideas in London.

While in London, Corinna met a dashing young Australian man – Peter Henderson – and suddenly found herself contemplating a life Down Under.

“I studied business psychology at university, and moved to London to start my first job when I met Peter,” Corinna said.

“Eventually, the company I was with offered me a transfer to Sydney – and by that stage Pete was happy to move back home.”

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

