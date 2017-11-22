From Hamburg to London to Mansfield

CORINNA Henderson joins the Mansfield Courier team after 11 years in the world of big-brand marketing.
Although the Courier is not quite in the same league as marketing for Coke, she is nonetheless excited to be living in a rural community that values lifestyle as much as anything else.
Born in Hamburg, Germany, Corinna spent the first two and a half decades of her life living in Europe – schooling, university, travelling and, eventually, working for brand consultancy Clear Ideas in London.
While in London, Corinna met a dashing young Australian man – Peter Henderson – and suddenly found herself contemplating a life Down Under.
“I studied business psychology at university, and moved to London to start my first job when I met Peter,” Corinna said.
“Eventually, the company I was with offered me a transfer to Sydney – and by that stage Pete was happy to move back home.”