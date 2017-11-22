Greene takes out Guerin Memorial



THE third running of the Alain Guerin Memorial Handicap road race was held with the threat of inclement weather and a large field of riders.

Some 34 local riders were joined by 10 riders from Melbourne, mostly with the Hometec Shutters team, which includes Alain’s sons Jean-Daniel and Laurent.

The ‘big smoke’ inclusions filled spots at the fast end of the field with the scratch group consisting of six riders, local lads Kian Lerch-Mackinnon and Dan Purcell, and part-time local Jules Fleures.

With this many strong riders the winner would surely emerge from this group.

The block group contained seven riders and second block of nine riders, this was an evening of fast bunch riding with the final result being decided on the north side of ‘the Coomsberg’ of Old Tolmie Rd.

Groups rode well on Whitfield Rd to the turn-around point at Sawpit Gully Rd and it was not until Barwite Rd the scratch group exerted their dominance over the race, passing all in front of them, leaving only the final climb of the Coomsberg to sort out the important placings.

