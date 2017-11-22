Mansfield juniors take ‘em on in Wangaratta

MASNFIELD under 14 Boys Blue team went into their first tournament fresh, pumped and somewhat (and understandably) nervous.
With a combination of new and old faces everyone arrived nice and early for the bright 8am start on Saturday.
We first faced Yarra-Mulwala and excitedly shot the first points on the board, however, the opposition were too experienced and quick for our boys and we went down 11-32.
Putting our first game (warm-up) aside, the boys had a goal of increasing their score and decreasing the margin in the second game vs Deniliquin.
It was a very close and competitive match with all players stepping up their intensity and drive.
With a slim margin of only two points, Mansfield went down 15-17.