Mansfield juniors take ‘em on in Wangaratta

MASNFIELD under 14 Boys Blue team went into their first tournament fresh, pumped and somewhat (and understandably) nervous.

With a combination of new and old faces everyone arrived nice and early for the bright 8am start on Saturday.

We first faced Yarra-Mulwala and excitedly shot the first points on the board, however, the opposition were too experienced and quick for our boys and we went down 11-32.

Putting our first game (warm-up) aside, the boys had a goal of increasing their score and decreasing the margin in the second game vs Deniliquin.

It was a very close and competitive match with all players stepping up their intensity and drive.

With a slim margin of only two points, Mansfield went down 15-17.

