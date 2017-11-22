Mansfield juniors take ‘em on in Wangaratta


Categories: Basketball, Sport
Tags:
DOING IT ALL: Jimmy Christopher on fire with his legendary end to end drive.

MASNFIELD under 14 Boys Blue team went into their first tournament fresh, pumped and somewhat (and understandably) nervous.

With a combination of new and old faces everyone arrived nice and early for the bright 8am start on Saturday.

We first faced Yarra-Mulwala and excitedly shot the first points on the board, however, the opposition were too experienced and quick for our boys and we went down 11-32.

Putting our first game (warm-up) aside, the boys had a goal of increasing their score and decreasing the margin in the second game vs Deniliquin. 

It was a very close and competitive match with all players stepping up their intensity and drive. 

With a slim margin of only two points, Mansfield went down 15-17.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

9:00am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

By Email

classi.mcourier@nemedia.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!