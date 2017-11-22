Master plan beckons for Station Precinct



COUNCIL is expecting to soon get the ball rolling on the development of a master plan for the Station Precinct.

Earlier this year Mansfield Shire councillors passed a budget amendment for the 2017/18 budget ensuring council allocated $50,000 to develop the master plan.

Council chief executive officer Alex Green last week said the shire is looking to start the process sooner rather than later.

“Council allocated $50,000 in the budget to do an overall masterplan to work out what goes where in the Station Precinct,” said Mr Green.

“Council will be starting the process with the community of taking feedback, identifying who has interest and listening to what people’s views are and what should happen next.”

Many in the shire view the Station Precinct as an unfulfilled community asset that could emerge as a welcoming community hub at Mansfield’s western town approach.

“We think it’s a really important area for the future of the town,” said Mr Green.

