Help us solve this: Police



Categories:

Tags:

THE Jamieson community is in shock after a local man was killed in a suspected hit-run collision on Sunday morning.

The passing of Bryce Airs, 43, has the local community grieving over the loss of an “absolutely lovely bloke” and “a great mate”.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the incident after Mr Airs was found with fatal injuries on the Mansfield-Woods Point Road about one kilometre north of Jamieson.

Emergency services treated Mr Airs but he died at the scene.

The Jamieson community’s thoughts and prayers are with his family.

“The town is shattered,” said Jamieson local Geoff Mason.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

