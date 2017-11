Categories:

THE winners of the 2017 Australian Hotels Association (Vic) State Awards for Excellence were announced at a gala dinner held on November 21 at The Palladium at Crown.

The finalists and winners were honoured at the ceremony in front of 1200 guests and professionals of the hotel industry, where The Delatite Hotel won The Heart of the Community award.

Mansfield’s own Bos Taurus was also a finalist for the Best Innovative Retail Space award.

