Our star Hayley earns her stripes in USA


Categories: Skateboarding, Sport
Tags:
HOME OF THE BRAVE: Hayley Wilson executes a stylish crooked grind on her way to fourth place at ‘Exposure’, the world’s largest all female skating event, held earlier this month in the USA.

HAYLEY Wilson has skated her way to even more international success recently, taking out fourth place in the ‘Pro Street’ event at the world’s largest all female event, ‘Exposure’, held in Encinitas, California.

Hayley, 16, together with four other girls, represented Australia with over 170 girls and women travelling from right across the world to compete in the disciplines of Street, Vert and Bowl skateboarding.

The event was held from November 3 – 5 in a world class and challenging skate park with spectators watching the world’s leading skateboarders battle it out for substantial cash prizes and points for their national and world rankings.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

9:00am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

By Email

classi.mcourier@nemedia.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!