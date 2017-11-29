Our star Hayley earns her stripes in USA



HAYLEY Wilson has skated her way to even more international success recently, taking out fourth place in the ‘Pro Street’ event at the world’s largest all female event, ‘Exposure’, held in Encinitas, California.

Hayley, 16, together with four other girls, represented Australia with over 170 girls and women travelling from right across the world to compete in the disciplines of Street, Vert and Bowl skateboarding.

The event was held from November 3 – 5 in a world class and challenging skate park with spectators watching the world’s leading skateboarders battle it out for substantial cash prizes and points for their national and world rankings.

