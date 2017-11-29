Police search for missing man



POLICE are continuing to search the Mansfield area and are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing 33-year-old man Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Police have been told Matthew was last seen driving a grey Ford Ranger, registration YAL234 from a Garnook Grove address in Badger Creek about 7.15am on Saturday, November 25 and he is now believed to be in the Mansfiled/Merrijig area.

Police have been searching the Mansfield area today and located Matthew’s car at 10am on Monument Creek Road in Mount Stirling.

Investigators are keen to speak to anyone that may have seen Matthew’s car in the Mount Stirling area over the past couple of days.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare due to a medical condition that requires medication.

Matthew is described as Caucasian in appearance, blue eyes with brown short hair, 165cm tall and solid build.

Police have released this image of Matthew in the hope that someone recognises him and can provide information on his current whereabouts.

Police units including Search and Rescue, Air Wing and SES are to resume their search in the morning.

Anyone who sights Matthew or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Mansfield Police Station on 5775 2555.

