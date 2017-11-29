Thrones, planets and rock stars revel in balmy tennis conditions


Categories: Sport, Tennis
Tags:
CHIPPING AWAY: Nigel Watts slices one back.

WARMER evenings, heralding the impending start of summer, made for perfect conditions on court last week for the tenacious tennis types who turn up for their weekly contest.

MONDAY

Gamers put on another tight show, with the leading characters switching effortlessly from electronic screen to mod-grass court, fighting the good fight.

Coming out on top was Arryn, that indomitable mother-son combination of Kate and Ben Les not dropping a set.

Hot on their heels with 17 games each were Tully (Jayne Ames and Fleur Smith), together with Tyrell (Michelle Thomas and Shane Service), followed by young tyros Max Les and Lachie Scales from Baratheon on 14 games.

