Trekking for a cause in the Andes

AT just 12 years of age, Hunter Jackman has already trekked some of the most difficult terrain in the world.

In October this year, accompanied by his proud dad Lyndsey, Hunter not only travelled to the Chilean Andes and Argentina, but he also walked the

Salkantay Trail.

The Salkantay Trail is the number one alternative to the Inca Trail, both ending up at the 15th-century citadel, Machu Picchu, which is situated on a mountain ridge in the Andes Mountains.

Hunter and Lyndsey spent five days walking the trail, which is around 80 kilometres in length with a climb of almost 5000 metres – to compare, Mt Buller is 1800 metres high.

“I’ve been to New Zealand three times before, but this was my first ‘big’ trip,” Hunter said.

“First, we spent time skiing in the Chilean Andes and then did some hiking in Argentina – the altitude was pretty high there, so that helped a lot when we got to Cusco.”

