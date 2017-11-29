Trekking for a cause in the Andes


Categories: Community, Education, Featured Stories, News
Tags: ,
INSPIRED: Young Hunter Jackman has not long returned from a five day hike through the Peruvian Andes, ending at the famous 15th-century citadel, Machu Picchu. He is pictured here at Humantay Lake, on the Salkantay Trail, in Peru.

AT just 12 years of age, Hunter Jackman has already trekked some of the most difficult terrain in the world.

In October this year, accompanied by his proud dad Lyndsey, Hunter not only travelled to the Chilean Andes and Argentina, but he also walked the
Salkantay Trail.

The Salkantay Trail is the number one alternative to the Inca Trail, both ending up at the 15th-century citadel, Machu Picchu, which is situated on a mountain ridge in the Andes Mountains.

Hunter and Lyndsey spent five days walking the trail, which is around 80 kilometres in length with a climb of almost 5000 metres – to compare, Mt Buller is 1800 metres high.

“I’ve been to New Zealand three times before, but this was my first ‘big’ trip,” Hunter said.

“First, we spent time skiing in the Chilean Andes and then did some hiking in Argentina – the altitude was pretty high there, so that helped a lot when we got to Cusco.”

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

In Person

98 High St
Mansfield, 3724

 

Office Hours

9:00am to
5pm Mon-Fri

By Phone

5775 2115

By Email

classi.mcourier@nemedia.com.au

When to book

Courier Classifieds

Noon Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Vehicles & Boats

Four weeks advertising with picture from only $20

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!