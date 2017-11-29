With a change of careers comes a new kind of teaching

An outdoor education teacher for 13 years, Cherie Worthington has had a change of focus and now runs Pilates classes



CHERIE Worthington has always wanted to be a teacher, and has taught Outdoor Education for 13 years at three different schools: Geelong Grammar School Timbertop, Mansfield Secondary College and Lauriston Girls School Howqua.

She made the decision to change careers earlier this year, and has recently opened Barefoot Studios, running Pilates classes for all ages and skill levels.

She runs 14 classes a week as well as doing private classes with clients.

Having spent so many years teaching Outdoor Education, Cherie has had to discover effective techniques to look after herself and prevent injuries.

“I have always had an interest in the body, not so much learning each and every part of its anatomy but instead sharing people’s stories of achievement through different injuries and recoveries,” Cherie said.

Pilates has helped her in the past, and now she is helping others to rehabilitate their injuries and achieve their goals.

