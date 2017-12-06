Australia Day debate ignited



Categories:

Tags:

MANSFIELD Shire Council mayor Paul Volkering has backed Australia Day celebrations to remain as is in Mansfield, as Strathbogie Shire councillors were tangled in an all-in brawl over the issue recently.

At a council meeting in the Avenel Memorial Hall last month, some 60 residents crammed in to watch a debate over Australia Day between Strathbogie Shire councillors rage.

At the meeting Councillor John Mason put forward a motion encouraging the council to “support the retention of Australia Day celebrations on January 26 next year”.

The motion came hot on the heels of the same shire’s 4-3 vote in August in favour of “investigat[ing] the Indigenous community’s appetite to change the date of Australia Day”.

Two councillors who voted against the idea of hosting a forum with the Indigenous community – councillors Mason and Williams – spoke in favour of the ‘January 26’ motion.

“By expressing our support for keeping the January 26 date, we are providing reassurance for residents,” Cr Mason said in speaking for his motion.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

