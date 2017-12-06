Deluge damage

Rain storm impact: Some houses flooded as Mansfield copped 158mm


OUT OF HOUSE AND HOME: This mother wombat and her joey, who live on the rail trail, were evicted by the rains on the weekend when their home became a mud slide over Fords Creek. PHOTO: By Sandra Lee Photography

EXTENSIVE damage has been caused by floods across the Shire of Mansfield.

In town, there was significant destruction done to several houses and units in Cambridge Drive, Adams St and Links Rd – even a small sinkhole appeared in the nature strip in Cambridge Drive.

SES unit controller Tom Thoburne said Mansfield was one of the worst hit on Friday.

“If it had come on again, we would have been in trouble,” he said.

“I haven’t seen that kind of water around Mansfield for a long time.”

Over Friday/Saturday Mansfield recorded 158mm, which was almost three times the average rainfall for the entire month.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

