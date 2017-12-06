Deluge damage



Categories:

Tags:

EXTENSIVE damage has been caused by floods across the Shire of Mansfield.

In town, there was significant destruction done to several houses and units in Cambridge Drive, Adams St and Links Rd – even a small sinkhole appeared in the nature strip in Cambridge Drive.

SES unit controller Tom Thoburne said Mansfield was one of the worst hit on Friday.

“If it had come on again, we would have been in trouble,” he said.

“I haven’t seen that kind of water around Mansfield for a long time.”

Over Friday/Saturday Mansfield recorded 158mm, which was almost three times the average rainfall for the entire month.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

