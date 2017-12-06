Gym girls stick it in Natimuk



IT was a massive weekend for our local gymnastics girls last month with a road trip to Natimuk for the Natimuk and District Gymnastic Club Invitational 2017, and they had a ball.

The level three girls were competing against 14 teams from across Victoria.

It was a great event, well set up and the girls had a great time watching their fellow club and training partners competing.

Therese Water did an exceptional job as head coach with girls in all four sessions from 8am through until 6pm.

Quinn, Olivia and Hannah all competed well, though the nerves got to them a little.

Everyone was so proud of them to take fifth on beam against so many other teams.

