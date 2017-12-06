Hit and run: police hope for breakthrough in case

Definitely struck by vehicle: detective


Categories: Featured Stories, News, Police and crime
Tags: , ,
DETECTIVES INVESTIGATE: Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives were in Mansfield last Thursday investigating a hit and run in Jamieson as police confirmed the man was definitely struck by a vehicle.

POLICE could be close to a breakthrough in their investigation into the hit and run death of Jamieson resident Bryce Airs last month.

A potential witness last Friday detailed to police “specific information” via the Crime Stoppers website that has detectives interested.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are keen for the witness to recontact Crime Stoppers.

Major Collision Investigation Unit Detective and Acting Senior Sergeant, Stephen Hill, has appealed for the person who submitted information to Crime Stoppers last Friday to make contact with them again.

“We are very interested in speaking with them,” Det Act Senior Sergeant Hill said this week.

“Numerous people came forward with information, however, we are particularly keen to speak with a witness who provided specific information online.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

