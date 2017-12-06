Molesworth roadworks still unfinished



DESPITE being officially signed off by Minister for Roads, Luke Donnellan, back in August, the final sealing works on the Maroondah Highway between Molesworth and Yea are still not complete.

More than 10km of safety barriers have been installed on the highway, with construction beginning back in March 2017.

Some 18 months later, frustrated motorists are sick of on-going traffic delays and reduced speed limits.

Bob Owens works full time in Melbourne, but travels to Bonnie Doon each Friday night.

Over the 18 months of construction, Mr Owens estimates he has spent an additional 24 hours in the car due to the delays.

“I want the safest roads possible, of course I do, but this has been going on far too long,” he said.

