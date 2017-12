Jill O’Halloran moved out here from the UK more than 30 years ago



JILL O’Halloran has been living in Mansfield for over 30 years.

She moved from the UK in 1986 to help her brother Martin establish his restaurant Pasquinis in Mansfield.

She now lives with her husband John on their farm on the Broken River.

After school, Jill trained to become a chef and front-of-house manager at Henley College in the UK.

She loves to cook and has been making preserves and baking for over 35 years.

