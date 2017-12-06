Under 14 boys had a terrific tournament, learning much from their games



WITH the concern of the rainfall and potentially flooded roads, it wasn’t until Friday that we confirmed the go ahead for the Shepparton tournament.

Lucky we did as all boys were excited to participate and were not happy at even the thought of cancellation.

The boys had been working hard leading up to this weekend and with some specialised skills training thanks to Ben Browning they took what they learnt to the court and applied themselves in a positive and enjoyable first game vs Mildura.

It was a great start to the day but was one of those matches that ‘the scoreboard didn’t reflect the game’.

We then faced a very talented Bendigo side in what was a challenging match, however, in saying that we achieved our goal of increasing our points scored by one.

After a break for lunch, rest and a bit of an indoor swim, the team was fired up to take on Wangaratta and take on they did.

